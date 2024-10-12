3,936 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,995,442. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
