3,598 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Purchased by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
