3,235 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 175,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,154,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Realty Income stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $63.60.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.