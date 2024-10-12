2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.23 and last traded at $24.36. 5,078,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,265,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $399,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

