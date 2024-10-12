242 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,542,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total transaction of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $3,262.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $871.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $846.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

