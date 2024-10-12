23,398 Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Bought by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Universal Health Realty Income Trust makes up about 1.0% of Code Waechter LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 136,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 56,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

