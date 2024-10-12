1,928 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Next Level Private LLC

Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,502,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,845,000 after acquiring an additional 125,859 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 623,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

