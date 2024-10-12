1,832 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Tobam bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 366.67%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

