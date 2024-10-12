18,155 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Purchased by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 324,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,713. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.