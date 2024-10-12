18,155 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Purchased by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 448,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 324,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,713. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

