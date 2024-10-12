17,597 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 677.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BBEU opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

