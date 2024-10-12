15,196 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 43.7% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $252,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $266.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $270.11.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.