14,424 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.84.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $190.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

