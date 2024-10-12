13,408 Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $729.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

