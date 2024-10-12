13,048 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.