1,228 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Acquired by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 276,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,851,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $62.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

