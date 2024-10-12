11,653 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 769,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,063,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,082,000 after buying an additional 77,084 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 872,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,669. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $63.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.