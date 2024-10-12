1,006 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,022,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,415,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after buying an additional 113,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,758,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $98.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $410,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell acquired 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $300,915.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

