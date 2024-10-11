Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in September

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.