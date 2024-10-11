Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in September

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
