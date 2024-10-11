Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Zoetis has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,641. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.88 and its 200 day moving average is $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.