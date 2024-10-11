Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZION

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after purchasing an additional 929,251 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 75.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 433,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 376,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.