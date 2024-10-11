Zigup (LON:ZIG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 365.50 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.81), with a volume of 1106416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.86).

Zigup Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £814.74 million, a PE ratio of 677.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philip Vincent sold 63,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £252,056 ($329,873.05). 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zigup Company Profile

Zigup Plc engages in the provision of mobility solutions and automotive services to business and personal customers in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers vehicle provision services which includes vehicle rental, service, and maintenance services through vans, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and specialist vehicles with refrigerated, traffic management, and support; and fleet support and services comprising service scheduling, telematics, driver liaison, training, and downtime management, as well as electric vehicle (EV) fleet consulting and charging, and solar installation for businesses and consumers.

