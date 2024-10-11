Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZVRA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of ZVRA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $7.99. 197,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $420.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevra Therapeutics

In other Zevra Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

