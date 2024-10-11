ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Tops $462,382.47

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $462,382.47 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

