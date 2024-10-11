Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $9.51 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.