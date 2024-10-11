Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $126.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $79.33 million during the quarter.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
