XPO (NYSE:XPO) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

NYSE XPO opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. XPO has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XPO by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 321,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

