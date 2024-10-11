XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.27. XPeng shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 1,128,275 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

XPeng Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.79.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,549 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $26,047,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after acquiring an additional 872,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,923,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 600,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

