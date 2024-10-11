XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $12.65. XCHG shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 1,551 shares.
XCHG Price Performance
About XCHG
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XCHG
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Volatility in Applied Digital May Create an Entry Opportunity
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Delta’s Earnings Miss? Wall Street Calls It a Buy Opportunity
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.