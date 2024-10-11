WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WXXWY opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. WuXi Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $13.25.
About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
