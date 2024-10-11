Wrapped Matic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.21 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $56.21 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 150,972,369 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 147,926,746.83093354. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37008963 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $13,755,153.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

