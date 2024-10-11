Wrapped CRO Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $64.87 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for $0.0758 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $64.87 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00257009 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 855,454,453 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 854,886,734.8908498. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07548101 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $517,234.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

