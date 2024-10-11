Wrapped AVAX Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $147.46 million and $35.39 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for $26.01 or 0.00042934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,668,795 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,668,794.87627136. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 25.96248987 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $38,105,261.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

