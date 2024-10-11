Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 199,093 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,093 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,504 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,374,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,971,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.