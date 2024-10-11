Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 10,716 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.73 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

