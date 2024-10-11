Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,764 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 1.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGOL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $25.24 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

