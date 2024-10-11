Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,335 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.