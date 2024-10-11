Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,335 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

