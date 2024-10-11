Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.68% of YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax JPM Option Income Strategy ETF (JPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the JPMorgan Chase & Co stock (JPM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys JPMO was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

