Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF in the second quarter worth $524,000.

Shares of YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

