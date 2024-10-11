Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,912,000 after buying an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after buying an additional 249,558 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after buying an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,637,000 after buying an additional 180,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $175.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

