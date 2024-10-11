WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 45863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.02.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Featured Stories
