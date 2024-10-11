WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ QMID traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile
