WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ QMID traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (QMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QMID was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

