WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Performance

USIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasurys maturing between 7-10 years. USIN was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

