Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.39. The company had a trading volume of 669,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,970. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,526. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 86.5% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 96.8% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 42,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 98.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

