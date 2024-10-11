Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 0.6 %

WHLM opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 37,703 shares of company stock valued at $171,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

