Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Increased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 131.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 20.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $10,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $132.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 72.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.