Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,200 ($68.05) price objective on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

LON WPM opened at GBX 4,597.80 ($60.17) on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 3,040 ($39.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,200 ($68.05). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,623.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,392.17. The company has a market capitalization of £20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,789.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 0.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 4,895.83%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

