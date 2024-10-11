WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,239.84 ($16.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,433 ($18.75). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,406 ($18.40), with a volume of 242,098 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($19.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.14) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.
