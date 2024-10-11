WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WH Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $15.85 on Friday. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

WH Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

