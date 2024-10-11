Westwind Capital Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Westwind Capital lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,824 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 3.3% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westwind Capital’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,981.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $2,043.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,812.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,520.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,787.08.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

