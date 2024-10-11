Westwind Capital Purchases Shares of 186,439 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000. Vertex makes up about 1.7% of Westwind Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,875,976.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,054,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,875,976.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $5,922,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,299,827. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,727 shares of company stock valued at $116,588,340 over the last three months. 44.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VERX opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

